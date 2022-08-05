Janesville, WI - Dennis Mitchell, age 82, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Dennis was born in Waukesha, WI, on July 9, 1940; the son of Everett and Elizabeth (Kunde) Mitchell. He attended Waukesha High School and graduated from UW Whitewater; earning both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education. Dennis married Carol Burdick on June 1, 1963, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Whitewater. He spent his teaching career as a middle school math and science teacher at Edison Middle School. Dennis was a big Wisconsin sports fan and loved cheering on the Green Bay Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. He was very active, even in his retirement years. He was a marathon runner but also enjoyed walking and biking. Dennis looked forward to his Tuesday morning breakfast club with his good friends over the past 20 years. He enjoyed golfing and looked forward to the annual trips to Door County with his family. He and Carol enjoyed their time spent traveling through the years. Dennis was very proud of his family and loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol Mitchell; 2 children, Pamela (John) Casey and Christian (Melissa) Mitchell; 4 grandchildren: Ryan Casey, Braeden Casey, Analeise Mitchell, and Lauren Mitchell; and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Ben Sommerfeldt; and 2 sisters, Judy Albea and Karen Mitchell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org; or to a charity of your choice. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
