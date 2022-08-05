Dennis Mitchell

July 9, 1940 - July 31, 2022

Janesville, WI - Dennis Mitchell, age 82, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Dennis was born in Waukesha, WI, on July 9, 1940; the son of Everett and Elizabeth (Kunde) Mitchell. He attended Waukesha High School and graduated from UW Whitewater; earning both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education. Dennis married Carol Burdick on June 1, 1963, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Whitewater. He spent his teaching career as a middle school math and science teacher at Edison Middle School. Dennis was a big Wisconsin sports fan and loved cheering on the Green Bay Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. He was very active, even in his retirement years. He was a marathon runner but also enjoyed walking and biking. Dennis looked forward to his Tuesday morning breakfast club with his good friends over the past 20 years. He enjoyed golfing and looked forward to the annual trips to Door County with his family. He and Carol enjoyed their time spent traveling through the years. Dennis was very proud of his family and loved to spend time with his grandchildren.