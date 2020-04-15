November 1, 1966 - April 9, 2020
Evansville, WI -- Dennis Lee Matzinger, age 53, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at home. He was born on November 1, 1966 in Monroe, the son of Curtney Ernst and Ida Charlotte (Schumacher) Matzinger. Dennis married Margaret "Sam" Strang on March 29, 2007 in Janesville, WI. He served in the United States Army from 1984 to 1992. He served two tours overseas in Desert Storm, and earned the Nation Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service and Southwest Asia Service Medal with 2 bronze Stars, Professional Development Ribbon and Army Achievement Medal. He was very proud to have worked for the United States Post Office from 2015 to 2018 before his illness wouldn't allow him to continue working. He drove truck for Marling Lumber Company, and was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Club in Janesville. He was an excellent woodworker, which he enjoyed to do in his spare time. He loved his family, and spending time with them. He will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Sam" Matzinger of Evansville; his children: Jeff (Michelle) Matzinger, Michele Rice, Veronica (Dean) Pahl, Gary Williams, Tanya Oliver, Dani Oliver; seventeen grandchildren; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at a later date. Ward-Hurtley Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com