Junes 22, 1945 - May 28, 2020
Edgerton -- Dennis L. Jones, age 74, of Indianford, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Stoughton on June 22, 1945, the son of the late Francis Lloyd Jones Jr. and LaVerne (Berry) Jones. After graduating from high school, Dennis proudly served his country in the US Army. He was stationed in Germany in the Armored tank division. He was employed at Edgerton Gear as a machinist and also served as a Rep. for the Machinist Union in Milwaukee. Dennis loved spending time with the light of his life, his beloved granddaughter, Delainey Jones and son, Brett. He was a former member of the Methodist church and was loved by his family and numerous friends.
Survivors include his children, Brett Jones of Edgerton, and Michelle Jones of Los Alamos, NM; granddaughter, Delainey; and a niece, Tammy Johnson of Merrill, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Chester Jones; and a sister, Roselind Gurney.
Visitation will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. A Private family funeral service and burial at Fassett Cemetery with full military honors will take place earlier in the day. Memorials can be made in Dennis' name to Agrace HospiceCare. For an on-line guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com