Dennis Joseph Campion

December 16, 1966 - January 26, 2023

Janesville, WI - Dennis Joseph Campion, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born in Janesville on December 16, 1966; the son of Paul Edward and Helen (Barry) Campion. Dennis graduated from Milton High School in 1985, and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he played collegiate baseball and graduated with a degree in history. On June 27, 1992, he married his high school sweetheart, Lisa M. Kildow, at Nativity of St. Mary Catholic Parish in Janesville. Together, they raised four children that were his pride and joy.