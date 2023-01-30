Janesville, WI - Dennis Joseph Campion, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born in Janesville on December 16, 1966; the son of Paul Edward and Helen (Barry) Campion. Dennis graduated from Milton High School in 1985, and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he played collegiate baseball and graduated with a degree in history. On June 27, 1992, he married his high school sweetheart, Lisa M. Kildow, at Nativity of St. Mary Catholic Parish in Janesville. Together, they raised four children that were his pride and joy.
Dennis worked at Rock Valley Textiles for 15 years before transitioning to Aquatic Innovators, where his true passion for nature was displayed through his work as a landscaper. His greatest passion, however, was sharing his love of sports with his family, friends, and community through coaching, reffing, and supporting athletes all over. As an athlete himself, he was an eleven-time letter winner in football, baseball, and basketball and an inductee into the Milton High School Hall of Fame. Dennis earned a scholarship to play baseball at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he played for four years and continued as an assistant coach for two additional years. He passed down his love for sports to his four children, Halie, Kylie, Abbie, and Jack and had the privilege of coaching each of them up until high school. His support allowed Abbie and Jack to continue playing basketball collegiately at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and the University of Southern Indiana respectively. His newfound free time was dedicated to the youth in his community.
The impact he had on everyone who knew him is beyond words. Dennis had the unique ability of making anybody feel like the most important person in the room, and he loved nothing more than bringing people together. The amount of love the community has shown his family as they have grieved his loss would have made him proud to be "Mr. Milton". Dennis would hope that the community he loved so dearly would honor him by taking care of their health and loving each other like he did. Dennis always strived to live according to the Jimmy Valvano quote, "Don't give up. Don't ever give up."
Dennis is survived by his wife, Lisa; his children who he adored and was beyond proud of: Halie, Kylie, Abbie, and Jack; his mother, Helen Campion of Janesville; his siblings and their spouses: Bill and Jane Campion, Paul and Liz Campion, Teresa Kanable, Tom and Diane Campion, and Maureen and Jim Merkatoris; his brother- and sisters-in-law: Jean Friend, Barb and Bryan Cox, Tim and Jane Kildow. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Edward Campion; his sister, Cathy Negus; his mother- and father-in-law, Chuck and Shirley Kildow; and his brothers-in-law, Chick and Ron Kildow.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Milton, with Father David Wanish officiating. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Milton and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Wednesday morning, at the CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Dennis J. Campion Memorial Fund. There will be a private burial at a later time. Knowing Dennis, he would love to see a sea of purple and gold or red and blue on support of his two favorite teams: the UWSP Pointers and the USI Screaming Eagles. The service will be live-streamed. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.