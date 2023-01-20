Dennis James Ullius

July 20, 1953 - January 18, 2023

Janesville, WI - Dennis James Ullius, 69, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Mercy Hospital after a short illness. He was born on July 20, 1953, in Janesville to Ralph and Marguerite "Marge" (Ingersoll) Ullius. Dennis was a 1971 graduate of Clinton High School and the UW Farm and Industry Short Course. He was employed as a machinist by Beloit Corporation and Jones Tool. Dennis loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.

