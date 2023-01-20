Janesville, WI - Dennis James Ullius, 69, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Mercy Hospital after a short illness. He was born on July 20, 1953, in Janesville to Ralph and Marguerite "Marge" (Ingersoll) Ullius. Dennis was a 1971 graduate of Clinton High School and the UW Farm and Industry Short Course. He was employed as a machinist by Beloit Corporation and Jones Tool. Dennis loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Eli) Glissendorf; two sons, Jamie (Tiffany) Ullius and Jared (Amy) Ullius; and grandchildren, Hailey, Brayden, Jaxson, Chloe, Aubrie, Tinley and Lucy. He is also survived by his mother, Marge Ullius; brothers, Kent and Duane Ullius; sister, Joan Miller; niece, Sherry Eyers; and nephew, Matt Miller.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, January 23, 2022, from 10:00AM - 12:00PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 South Austin Road, Janesville, WI. Burial will be at a later date at Emerald Grove Cemetery. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
