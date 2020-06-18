September 30, 1941 - June 16, 2020
Elkhorn, WI -- Dennis James Maynard, 78, of Broad Street, Elkhorn, died at his home on June 16, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee, WI, the son of James and Beatrice Maynard. He married Carol Kathleen Schalhorn. Carol died in 2009. Dennis was a machinist his entire working life. He was a Marine Corps veteran during Vietnam War.
Dennis is survived by two daughters, Lisa (William) Otto of Lake Geneva, and Lori (Larry) Otto of Elkhorn; two sons, Scott (Betty) Maynard and Jeremiah Maynard, both of Elkhorn; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three sisters: Gail, Bonnie and Bridgett. Dennis was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Carol; son, Danny; and grandchild, Cassie.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m., Friday, June 20, 2020 at St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery, North 7th Street, Delavan, with Rev. Oriol Regales officiating. Private family visitation is earlier. Betzer Funeral Home is serving the Maynard Family.