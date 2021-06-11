August 17, 1957 - May 23, 2021
Janesvill/Edgerton, WI - Dennis J. Venable, 63, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021. He was born August 17, 1957 in Janesville to Elmer "Bud" Venable and Mary Ann (Boos) Venable.
Dennis spent his career in the auto parts industry, and he would be able to tell you exactly what part you needed no matter the make or model of your vehicle. He also built furniture especially barnwood furniture for Schuler's and then up in Puckaway Lake area.
He could talk to anybody about anything and had a heart of gold that showed through whenever he was asked for help. He will be remembered for his amazing sense of humor.
Dennis is survived by his mother Mary Ann Venable; six siblings: Patrick Venable, Joseph (Ruth) Venable, Michael (Jennifer) Venable, Catherine (John) Eccles, Patricia (John) Gourley, and Timothy Venable; his nieces and nephews: Dan Venable, Mark Venable, Brooke (Eric) Ecker, William (Micky) Venable, Vanessa Venable, Amanda (Todd) Olson, Andrea (Steve) Pease, Jessica Seblom, Cody (MacKenzie) Gourley, Kelsey (Nicole) Venable, Hannah Corrigan, and Neil (Samantha) Corrigan; step mother Patricia Venable; and 15 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Elmer "Bud" Venable.
Visitation for Dennis will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials or plants are appreciated in lieu of floral bouquets.
