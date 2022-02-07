Dennis J. "Ski" Urbanowski

Janesville, WI - Dennis J. Urbanowski, 53, died unexpectedly early Sunday morning, January 30, 2022, at St. Mary Hospital. He was born on February 12, 1968, in Janesville, the son of John G. and M. Alice (Schlimgen) Urbanowski.
Dennis graduated from Beloit Catholic High School, Class of 1986. After graduating, he served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. until his honorable discharge. Over the years he was employed in various operational and maintenance support positions.
Dennis and Virginia Phillips (longtime friend) married on July 17, 2021, in the backyard of his childhood home. They enjoyed kayaking and getting together with friends Barbara Jones and Dan Wood and enjoyed spending time with his second family- VFW Post 1621.
Dennis was predeceased by his father John Urbanowski, and two sisters, Ellen Marie and Sharon Jeanne Urbanowski. He is survived by his wife, Virginia and daughter Mariya Phillips, his mother, M. Alice Urbanowski, and his brother, Dave Urbanowski (wife Chris, nephew Tom) and foster sister, Debbie Jester (husband Tim, children Nathan, Julie, Samantha, and Joshua). Virginia's family also survives Dennis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, February 10, at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville with Fr. Jim Leeser presiding. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, February 9, at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME and visitation continuing on Thursday from 9:30 AM to time of Mass at church. Full Military Funeral Honors by the Kienow-Hilt VFW Post 1621 will follow. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. A celebration of life will also be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Urbanowski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.