June 30 - September 11, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Dennis J. Kramer, age 68, of Delavan, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Mercy Health Hospital in Janesville. He was born on June 30, 1952 to Joseph and Marion (Norling) Kramer. Dennis was united in marriage to Dale Ann Crawford on April 8, 1972 in Illinois. He worked at Kunes Country for many years as Operations Manager. Dennis was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church. He was a loyal husband, outstanding father and businessman. He helped many people throughout his life. He had the biggest heart and sometimes a big bite. He was intelligent, and said it like it was but it was always for the greater good, and to have people reach to be their best. He met his wife when they were both very young in Park Forest, IL, and spent his lifetime with her.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dale Ann Kramer; a daughter, Lindsey (Adam) Witkiewicz, of East Troy, WI; three sons: Michael Kramer, of Chicago, Tim (Sarah) Kramer, of Trinity, FL, and Kevin (Rachel) Kramer, of Lake Geneva; seven grandchildren; a sister, Lee (Ron) DeVries, of MI; a brother, Brian (Mary) Kramer, of IL; sister-in-law, Diane Munson of AL; four nieces; and dear friend, Gregg Kunes. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents.
Public Graveside Services will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com