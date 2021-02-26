March 27, 1936 - February 21, 2021
Janesville, WI - Dennis J. Indgjer, age 84, of Janesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. He was born in Whitehall, Wisconsin, on March 27, 1936; the son of Arthur and Olga (Mathieson) Indgjer. Dennis graduated from Eleva Strum Central High School, class of 1955, and went on to marry his "High School Sweetheart", Ramona (Tweet) Indgjer at the Eleva Lutheran Church on September 22, 1957. Dennis and Ramona were blessed with two daughters: Teresa and Tamara. Dennis worked at General Motors Corporation, retiring in 1998. Dennis was a longtime active member of Faith Lutheran church. He had a profound love of music and singing as he sang faithfully in the church choir, and was active in Barbershop music throughout most of his life. He sang with the Badger Chord Hawks, and enjoyed singing with his brother, Mike; and friends, Gary Johnson and Sherman Anderson in the Rock River Harmonizers quartet. Dennis was deeply proud of his family, especially his grandchildren, and always cherished the time he was able to share with them. Dennis will always be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor, and his infectious smile. His kind hearted teasing was a sign you were in his good graces.
Dennis is survived by his daughters: Teresa (Michael) Kelly and Tamara (Mark) Nelson; grandchildren: Daniel Kelly, Ashley (Michael Winnie) Kelly, Ryan Kelly, Samantha (Austin Villanueva) Nelson, Sarah (fiancé, Spencer Smith) Nelson; siblings: Eldora Johnson and Michael (Natalie) Indgjer; several nieces and nephews and lifelong friend Darrel Gilbertson.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ramona, grandson, Aaron Kelly, and siblings: Elsmore Indgjer, Eugene Indgjer, and Eileen Myren.
Dennis's family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Agrace hospice for providing Dennis with compassionate and skilled care allowing him to remain home with family over the past nine months. Special thanks also to Pastor Felix Malpica of Faith Lutheran church for his continual support of our family.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A celebration of Dennis' life will be held on a later date. Memorial donations can be made in his memory to either: Agrace Hospice or to Faith Lutheran Church.