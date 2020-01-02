May 13, 1950 - December 25, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Dennis H. Westby, age 69, of Edgerton, died of sudden illness on December 25, 2019, at Mercy Health Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, WI. He was born on May 13, 1950 in Stoughton, WI. He married Mary L. Mayo on December 30, 1975. They made Edgerton, WI their home. In his early years, he worked as a heavy equipment operator for a construction company. He began working at The Schlueter Co. in 1979. While working at The Schlueter Co. he also owned and operated a successful tobacco farm until 1996, The Steamin Norwegians. He engineered and designed one of the first tobacco fumigators. After farming he continued his career at The Schlueter Co. until he retired in 2017. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting and camping on his property in Black River Falls, WI. He was fascinated with history and geology which lead him to travel all the way to Egypt. In recent years he could be found tinkering with his collection of John Deere tractors.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Mary; son, Waylon (Abigail) of East Rochester, NY; sister, Rita Westby of Janesville; a father figure to his close nephews, Justin Minor of Craig, CO, James Mayo of Edgerton; niece, Spring Larson (Nathan) of Edgerton; and three grandchildren: Leyland, Wyatt and William Westby. He is preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Westby of Edgerton.

A celebration of Dennis' life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.

