September 8, 1950 - December 16, 2018
Carrollton, GA -- Dennis Gordon Ihus passed away December 16, 2018, due to an accident. Dennis' early years were spent in Evansville, WI, before moving to Janesville. His youth was spent playing the trombone in the Green Beret Marching Band, and involved in Boy Scouts, where he reached the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated in 1969 from Parker High School in Janesville. Upon attaining his B.S. in Social Work from UW-Whitewater, and a Masters in Social Work Administration from UW-Oshkosh, he was hired by the Boy Scouts of America as a Field Coordinator in the southern suburbs of Chicago, and later in Gary, IN. In 1972, he married Barbara Ann Steele, and they, along with their daughter, Carija, moved to Mauston, WI, where they farmed seasonally and he worked for the Juno County Department of Family and Children Services in Mauston. In 1981, the family relocated to Georgia, where his entrepreneurial spirit was put to the test with the first of several successful businesses, ACR Media, which specialized in sending advertising flyers to homes.
In addition to ACR Media, he also founded Green Thumb Grounds Maintenance, and Dennis Ihus, LLC, both of which specialized in Grounds and Property Maintenance. After divorcing, Dennis spent two years in Mexico, where he met Marisa (Danai) Rosales while working at a saw mill in Perote. They were married in 2000, and returned to settle in Carrollton, GA, permanently. Throughout his life, Dennis was known for his goofy sense of humor, reasonable and wise advice, charitable spirit, and loyalty to friends. He was an all-around "good guy" in addition to a talented third generation quilter, animal lover, and gardener. He also enjoyed traveling, singing in the church choir, and was involved in the United Methodist Men's Group. Dennis would be proud to know his last wishes to be an organ donor were fulfilled.
He is survived by his mother, Bernadine Ihus; wife, Marisa (Danai) Ihus of Carrollton, GA; his daughter, Carija Ihus of Dublin, Ireland; his honorary son, Michael (Amanda) Steele; honorary grandchildren: Austin, Preston, Kylie, and Gareth; two younger brothers, Jeff (Janelle) and Stephen Ihus; multiple nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Gordon Ihus.
Memorial celebration will be Saturday, December 29, 2018, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 17 N. Jackson St., Janesville, WI. 53546. Following the services, his ashes will be interred at Milton Lawns Mausoleum, Janesville, and partly scattered in Perote, Mexico. In lieu of flowers, donations for a memorial may be sent to Dennis Ihus Family, P.O. Box 2601, Carrollton, GA, 30112.
