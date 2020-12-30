December 24, 2020
Whitewater, WI - Dennis Glen Knuteson, long time resident of Whitewater, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in the early morning on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.
Dennis was born on July 1, 1941 in Whitewater, Wisconsin to Glen and Beatrice Knuteson. He graduated from Whitewater High School in 1959. Following graduation, Dennis served in the United States Navy for three years, where he received his one and only tattoo of an anchor on his forearm.
Dennis found himself back in Whitewater to help on his family's dairy farm after his time in the service and took over full-time after his father passed away. After years of hard work, he sold the cows and finished his working days as a pioneer of the road, a big-rig truck driver. Dennis enjoyed long conversations with friends and family while putting back a few cold ones. He had an immense love for a good hamburger and would boldly proclaim satisfaction with wide eyes and a nod of his head with each bite. His belly laugh was contagious and love for life was equally charming.
Dennis is survived by his three children; Son, Cameron Knuteson; Daughter, Caitlyn Knuteson; Daughter, Amanda Bauer; and his siblings; Sister, Pat Williams; Brother John Knuteson. He is preceded in death by; his parents, Glen and Beatrice Knuteson; Sister, Lori Lee Knuteson.
Memorials can be made in Dennis' name to Fairhaven Nursing Home, 435 W Starin Road, Whitewater WI 53190.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Meriter Hospital and Fairhaven Nursing Home for their exceptional care.
A celebration of life will take place at 2 pm on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Nitardy Funeral Home 550 N Newcomb St., Whitewater, Wisconsin with his daughter, Caitlyn Knuteson, officiating. A visitation will take place at 1 pm until the time of the services at the funeral home.
