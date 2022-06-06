Albany, WI - Dennis G. Carroll, 83, of Albany, Wisconsin went to his eternal rest May 29, 2022, after a long battle with congestive heart failure. He was born to James "Harry" Sr. and Marion (Moore) Carroll on November 12, 1938 in Janesville, Wisconsin. He grew up on a farm near Albany. He was very involved in his community and his church.
Dennis enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1954, and was honorably discharged after serving. He then became an electrician, and was a member of the IBEW Local 890 (International Brothers of Electrical Workers) in Janesville, WI. Dennis worked hard and played hard. He loved vacation time and traveled extensively. His Ireland trip in 2007 was most memorable.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Carroll of 32 years; his sister, Sharon (Roger) Przybyla; sister-in-law, Raquel Carroll; nieces: Cindy Carroll, Jennifer Przybyla, Amber Quigley; nephew, Alex Fuchs; and special friend, Roy Kopp. He is predeceased by his parents, James "Harry" Sr. and Marion Mabie; his late wife, Marie Carroll; and a brother, James H. Carroll, Jr.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 Saturday June 11, 2022, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Albany. Visitation will start at 9:00am and go until the start of services at the church. The Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Albany Historical Society, Albertson Memorial Library or a charity of your choice in his name.
