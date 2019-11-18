January 14, 1935 - November 14, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Dennis E. Schwarz, age 84 of Janesville died on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Holloway, MN on January 14, 1935, the son of the late Ferdinand and Agnes (Reuss) Schwarz. On June 8, 1957 he married Nanette I. Mielke and together they had two daughters. Dennis graduated from Lake Mills High School and enlisted in the US Air Force from May 18, 1954, until he was honorably discharged on November 30, 1957. Dennis was employed for over 32 years at JATCO. He was a proud member of the VFW Post 1621 Teamsters Local 579. Dennis enjoyed woodworking and hunting.

He is survived by his two daughters, Cindy (Francis "Toots") Beggs of Janesville and Mindy (Glenn) Grose of Punxsutawney, PA; grandchildren: Billy Beggs, Alan Beggs, Jimmy Beggs, Mary Schwarz of Punxsutawney, PA. He was predeceased his parents and brother, Donald.

A Celebration honoring Dennis's life will be held on Saturday, November 23 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME. Military Honors will be provided by VFW Post 1621. Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI (608) 752-2444 www.whitcomb-lynch.com

A very warm and heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Mercy Hospital for their care and compassion given to Dennis during his final journey.