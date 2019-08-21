November 20, 1948 - August 7, 2019

Janesville/Winter, WI -- Dennis E. Ingalls, 70, was a long-time General Motors employee, and a hard-working man.

Enlisting in the U.S. Army at age 17, he was a veteran of the Vietnam War, and an active member of the VVA Chapter 236 of Rock County. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on, and restoring Hot Rod cars. He retired to Winter, WI.

A celebration of Life will be held at Boundaries Bar & Grill (Old Marine Corps lodge) on Sat., August 31, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Honor Guard held at 3:30 p.m.