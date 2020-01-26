August 5, 1947 - January 20,2020

Avalon, WI -- Dennis E. Fleming, age 72, of Avalon, passed away on Monday, January 20. 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Lancaster, WI on August 5, 1947, the son of Kenneth and Rose (Gienapp) Fleming. Dennis married Lynn A. Werner on July 29, 1967, in Council Bluffs, IA. He worked for JATCO as a long-haul truck driver for over 30 years until his retirement. Dennis was a volunteer for SMILES, and enjoyed riding horses, Friday nights out with friends, taking care of his property, playing with his dogs and family cookouts, but mostly the eating. He was a member of Teamsters #579.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Lynn; two children, Shane (Edna) Fleming and Tracy (Chadd) Miller both of Janesville; five grandchildren: Cody St. Michael of Janesville, Cara (Ian Johnson) Fleming of Milton, Carly Fleming of Janesville, Devin (Kastin) Miller of Chicago and Makensi (Bryce Dixon) Miller of Machesny Park, IL; two sisters; Glenda Stewart of AZ and Keni Kay (Howard) Jakubowski of Janesville; brother, Jared (Tricia) Fleming of Janesville; step-mother, Connie Fleming; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gregory "Griz" Fleming; and sister, Diane Wright.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Janesville with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A Celebration of Dennis' Life will follow the service at Bazinga's for continued fellowship. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to either Agrace HospiceCare or to SMILES.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Agrace HospiceCare, especially Mariah and Sarah, as well as to his niece, Kristi and granddaughter, Cara for the exceptional care given to Dennis.