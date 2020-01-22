August 8, 1946 - January 18, 2020

Jefferson, WI. -- Dennis E. Axelsen age 73, of Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at University Hospital in Madison. He was born on August 8, 1946, to Loren and Pearl (Rose) Axelsen in Marshfield, WI. Dennis served in the United States Army 1970-1972 during the Vietnam War, where he was the recipient of the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. He attended Northland College, and received his degree in History. He then attended Whitewater University and received his Master's degree in Counseling. Dennis taught at Orfordville High School from 1969-1978, and then became the schools Guidance Counselor. He worked for the Government as a Government Service Manager retiring recently. Dennis was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, and a member of the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association. Dennis and his Vietnam Buddies made it a point to get together and go on trips.

He will be deeply missed by his family: daughters, Connie (Dan Landes) Markee of Orfordville, and Heather (Josh) Burtness of Janesville; son, Bryan Axelsen of Scottsdale, AZ; five grandchildren: Cullin Markee, Taytum Markee, Brady Markee, Graham Burtness, Dane Burtness; sister, Bonnie Koebrel of Brownsville, WI; and brother, Ronald (Marge) Axelsen of Deforest, WI; and many nieces and nephews. Dennis' Significant Other, Lonne Grall of Jefferson; and her children: Scott R. Janssen of Indiatlantic, FL, Brian L. Janssen of Waukesha, and Craig M.R. Grall of Wales. Lonne's grandchildren: Zach Janssen, Carson Janssen, Brady Janssen, Bec (Josh) Lagenfield, Bryson M. Grall. He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister PearlRose Birge.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson. A Celebration of Dennis's Life will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at VFW in Jefferson WI. (Please check website for times). Burial with full Military Honors will be in the Arlington Cemetery in Washington D.C at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the family for the Fisher House Foundation to assist the families of injured Veterans. Visit?www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com?to leave a condolence.