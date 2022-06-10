Janesville, WI - Dennis "Denny" Hanks, age 80, of Janesville, WI passed away on June 2, 2022 at Milton Senior Living. He was born on October 8, 1941 in Denver, Colorado, the son of Jack and Eunice (Moen) Hanks. He grew up in Onawa, Iowa where he graduated from high school and worked at his father's clothing store, Moen Clothing Co. He was a graduate of Iowa State University, Ames, IA where he received a BS Degree in Industrial Administration.
Following college, Denny was employed from 1964 to 1980 in various data processing roles with Bankers Life, Martin Marietta, the State of Illinois and J. I Case Company. He was employed from 1980 to 1996 by W.W. Grainger, Inc in Skokie, IL and by Lab Safety Supply, Inc in Janesville where he held several management positions including vice-president of management information systems. From 1997 to 2002 he was director of information systems for Moose International in Mooseheart, IL.
Denny was an active church member at Asbury United Methodist Church where he served on numerous committees including the church council, finance committee and was church treasurer. He was previously a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where he participated in the choir and served as the church treasurer.
Denny loved to travel, visit wineries, and go camping. He visited every major battlefield of the civil war and was an avid fan of history, especially of the civil war and World War II.
Denny Hanks is survived by his significant other, Heidi Jensen; children: Mark Hanks, Michelle Hanks, Amy (Greg) McNutt, Matt (Tricia) Hanks; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Gary (Nedra) Hanks, and Karen (James) Engan. He had previously been married to Cynthia Henn (deceased) and Lynn Sherwood Hanks. Denny's parents, Jack and Eunice Hanks preceded him in death.
The family would like to thank Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center and Milton Senior Living for the compassionate care they provided.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 5 p.m. at ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1810 Kellogg Avenue, Janesville. Rev Will Jewson will officiate. Visitation will be at the CHURCH from 4 P.M. Friday, June 17th until the time of services. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or the Wounded Warrior's Project.
The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.henkeclarson.com.
