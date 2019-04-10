February 2, 1966 - April 7, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Dennis D. Anderson, age 53, of Beloit, died peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his home, after a courageous two-year battle with brain cancer. He was born in Viroqua, WI, on February 2, 1966, the son of Laird and Sandra (Yanske) Anderson. Dennis graduated from Parker High School, and later married Becky Jo Alm. Together, they had two children. On February 29, 2016 in Jamaica, he married Christine R. Eagles-Smith. They always joked that they only had a wedding anniversary every four years.

In his earlier years, Dennis worked in the maintenance department at Parker High School. In 1996, he took employment at GMAD until 2008. After he left GMAD, he owned and operated a roofing contracting business until his health declined. Dennis enjoyed rebuilding cars, working in his garden, hunting, fishing and playing pool. He was an excellent pool player, playing in many leagues and winning many championships. Dennis was a kind gentleman with a big heart, who would do anything to help anyone out. Spending time with his family was most important to him, and they will miss his sarcastic humor as he always said, "It is what it is!"

He is survived by his wife, Christine; children: Erin (Daniel) Anderson of Monona, WI, James Anderson of Milton, Cassandra Day of Morrison, IL, Emilie Day of Las Vegas, NV, and Jessica (Paul) Montalto of Janesville; and five grandchildren. He is further survived by his mother, Sandra Anderson of Janesville; two sisters, Roxanne (Chris) Klubertanz-Gerber of Spring Green, WI, and Renee Anderson of Janesville; niece and nephew, Casandra Klubertanz and Jay (Allie) Klubertanz; the mother of his children, Becky Jo (Rick) Tomten of Milton; many other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Laird; and brother-in-law, Bill Klubertanz.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Burial will be in Manning Cemetery, Readstown, WI. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home, and again on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be greatly appreciated if they were made to his family, to help with his medical expenses.

