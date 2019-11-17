August 16, 1935 - November 15, 2019

Waunakee, WI -- Dennis C. Neuman, age 84, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Waunakee Manor. He was born on August 16, 1935 in Schuyler, NE the son of Arthur and Tillie (Posvar) Neuman. When Dennis was a teenager his family moved to Wisconsin from Nebraska. Dennis entered into the United States Army in 1955 and served at Ft. Lewis, Washington until 1957. On February 9th, 1957 he was united in marriage to Kathleen Zweifel at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus. Dennis worked at the Janesville Assembly Plant for General Motors until retiring in 1997. He loved to play cards, especially cribbage, enjoyed hunting and wildflowers, and was an accomplished woodworker and wood turner. Dennis also loved to watch his grandchildren with their school and sport activities.

Dennis is survived by his son Scott (Jenni) Neuman, daughter Michelle (Randy) Naatz, grandchildren: Ashley (fiance Michael Edwards) Naatz, Zachary Naatz, Samuel Neuman, and Lilly Neuman. He is further survived by brothers Donald (Patricia) Neuman and Larry Neuman. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Kathleen, brother Robert, and father-in-law and mother-in-law Clarence and Eva Zweifel.

A private family inurnment service will be held at the SWISS CEMETERY in New Glarus. The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com