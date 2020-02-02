April 26, 1942 - January 21, 2020

Sun Lakes, AZ. -- Dennis Arthur Powers, age 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, under hospice care at Sun Lakes, AZ. Born April 26th, 1942, in Racine, WI, he was the son of Bernard J. Powers of Whitewater and Margaret E. Murphy of Racine. Dennis grew up in Janesville Wisconsin, where he attended St. Patrick's Catholic School; graduated in 1960 from Janesville Senior High School . He played on his High School Varsity Baseball and Basketball teams. He continued to play Baseball at University of Wisconsin (LaCrosse) and played on Baseball Leagues in Janesville. Dennis graduated from the University of Wisconsin (Whitewater), in 1966, with a degree in Business Administration. He belonged to Phi Sigma Epsilon Fraternity. After college he married Pamela (Reuter) Powers, class of 1964 Janesville, on December 24, 1966 at St. John Vianney Church. Dennis was drafted and served in the 4th Army Infantry Division in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1968. He was stationed in Pleiku, Vietnam. He also attended the Officer's Candidate School in Lawton Fort Sill, OK. Dennis worked for General Motors Company for 34 years. He started his career at the GM plant in Janesville, WI, where he was a Line boss. In 1976 he transferred to the GM Warren Tech Center where he held many different positions over his career, retiring in 2002. For fourteen years, Dennis was a part time Assistant Baseball Coach for Malow Junior High School, Utica Community Schools, in Shelby Township, MI. He helped with various kids program In Utica Schools; was also an avid golfed and loved fishing. Dennis and Pam lived in Hilton Head, SC for 3 years, before moving to Sun Lakes, AZ in 2005. Dennis joined the GM Alumni Club of Arizona in 2005, and served as Secretary, Vice President, and President in 2018. Through the GM Alumni Club of Arizona, he volunteered with the City of Phoenix Awin Program, where he taught the fundamentals of Engineering to 6th graders. The final class project was building a small prototype car. He was a member of St. Stevens, and the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Pamela. He is also survived by his children, Christina McFerren (Lincoln) of Phoenix, AZ, and James (Jessica) Powers of Waltham, MA; and by five wonderful grandchildren. He will be inturned at Valley of the Sun in Arizona