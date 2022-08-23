Dennis Allen Burri

July 29, 1949 - July 8, 2021

Pleasant Hill, OH - Dennis Allen Burri, age 70 of Pleasant Hill, Oregon passed away on July 8, 2021 at his home. He was born the son of Wilbar and Beverly (Leiser) Burri on July 29, 1949 in Monroe, WI. He graduated from Craig Highschool in 1968 where he was awarded letters in Track and Cross Country in 1966, 1967, and 1968. He also attended Lane Community College in Eugene, OR graduating in 1975.

