Pleasant Hill, OH - Dennis Allen Burri, age 70 of Pleasant Hill, Oregon passed away on July 8, 2021 at his home. He was born the son of Wilbar and Beverly (Leiser) Burri on July 29, 1949 in Monroe, WI. He graduated from Craig Highschool in 1968 where he was awarded letters in Track and Cross Country in 1966, 1967, and 1968. He also attended Lane Community College in Eugene, OR graduating in 1975.
Dennis proudly served in the United States Navy from 1970 until 1973. He went on to serve another 20 years in the Navy Reserves. He was the owner of Scoreboard Bar and Grill in Milton. Later working as a Dental Hygenist when he moved to Oregon. He was a member of the Eugene Oregon Roadsters Car Club and he also enjoyed attending Roadster Shows.
He is survived by his children Jason Burri, Madison Mackenna, and Jane Burri all of Janesville; brother, Scott Burri of Janesville; and sister JoDelle Drugg of Janesville. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on August 27, 2022 at Union Cemetery in South Wayne with Pastor Scott Cernek officiating. Shriner Hager Gohlke is assisting the family.
