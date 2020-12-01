May 16, 1948 - November 28, 2020
Friendship, WI - Dennis A. Swart, age 72, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. He was born in Janesville on May 16, 1948, the son of Archie and Doreen (Robinson) Swart. He graduated from Janesville High School and worked at General Motors for 30 years. He had a lifelong passion for auto races. He built a trophy winning 1931 Model A Coupe that he especially enjoyed working on, driving, and showing. He was also an avid Harley Davidson rider, enjoying his yearly trips to Sturgis with his good buddies. Dennis was a Packers fan all the way!
Dennis is survived by his 2 children, Jeff Swart and Denise Swart-Ray; 4 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 3 siblings: Kathie Swart, Connie Swart Porter, and Kristine Swart; and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., noon, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with interment immediately to follow. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com