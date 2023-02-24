Dennis A. "Denny" Moore

January 16, 1949 - February 21, 2023

Janesville, WI - Dennis 'Denny' A. Moore, 74, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. He was born January 16, 1949 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Austin and Loretta (Grossheim) Moore. After graduating from high school, Denny immediately joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country honorably. On December 23, 1972, Denny married his love, JoAnn Korth, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. They got to celebrate their 50th anniversary just a couple of months ago.

