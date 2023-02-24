Dennis A. "Denny" Moore

Janesville, WI - Dennis 'Denny' A. Moore, 74, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. He was born January 16, 1949 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Austin and Loretta (Grossheim) Moore. After graduating from high school, Denny immediately joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country honorably. On December 23, 1972, Denny married his love, JoAnn Korth, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. They got to celebrate their 50th anniversary just a couple of months ago.
Denny worked for Gilman for many years in a job he loved. Once retired, not one to sit on his heels, Denny went to work for MercyHealth as a courier. Dennis' hobbies included airplanes especially war planes, trains- including his build he has going in his basement, and bowling on a league with his visually impaired daughter. He was a very handy man and enjoyed woodworking and even helping JoAnn with various craft projects. He was always there to lend a hand in JoAnn's classroom, creating bulletin boards, moving furniture, and even helping with her students. His family was his pride and joy without question though.
Dennis is survived by his wife JoAnn Moore - Janesville; three children: Jennifer (William) Wayne - Janesville, Eric Moore - Milwaukee, and Sara (Andrew) Rachunok - Farmington, NY; his two grandchildren: Grace and Evelyn Rachunok; sister Lori (Monti) Tarmey - Cincinnati; step-brother Larry (Barb) Moore; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Austin Moore and Loretta Moore; stepmother Helen Moore; brother Michael Moore, and sister Sandy Benvie.
Funeral service for Denny will be held at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville with Jerry Amstutz officiating and followed by military honors by Kienow Hilt VFW Post 1621. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3:00 PM to time of service. Memorials are appreciated to Rock County Cancer Coalition, Agrace Hospice or the Leukemia Lymphoma Society-Wisconsin.
A special and very sincere thank you to Dr. Ryan Mattison and his amazing team at the UW Health Hematology/Oncology Clinic and the staff of Agrace Hospice for all the care and compassion given to Dennis.
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
