August 2, 1966 - June 27, 2020
Johnstown/Whitewater, WI -- Denise D. Scharine, age 53, of Johnstown/Whitewater passed away from complications of diabetes on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital of Madison. She was born at Fort Atkinson Hospital on August 2, 1966, the daughter of Donald and Donna (Stradinger) Scharine. She grew up on the family farm in Johnstown Township. Denise graduated from Whitewater High School in 1984. She attended cosmetology school in Janesville, and was employed as a hair stylist. She worked for Cost Cutters for many years until her health failed. Denise was a life-long member of Christus Lutheran Church at Richmond, WI where she was baptized, confirmed and served as a Sunday School teacher. She loved animals, enjoyed crocheting and knitting. One of her greatest joys in life was getting together for family dinners.
Denise Scharine is survived by her parents, Donald and Donna Scharine of Whitewater; her brother, Derrick (Lynette) Scharine of Whitewater; her nephew, Cameron (Erin Wedig) Scharine; and her niece, Natalie Scharine. Her grandparents and her uncle preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Christus Lutheran Church, Richmond, N6116 Delaney Road, Delavan, WI. Pastor Bruce Wietzke will officiate. Burial will follow in Richmond Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of services at the church. Memorials may be made to Christus Lutheran Church. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. 608-741-1713.
