Dena Marie Bussa

January 28, 1919 - March 10, 2023

Janesville, WI - Dena Marie Bussa passed away on March 10, 2023, in Janesville, Wisconsin at age 104. A longtime resident of Ladd, Illinois, she was the sixth of eight children born to Armando and Maria (Guidi) Lanuti. Her parents immigrated in the early 1900s from Porretta Terma, Italy.