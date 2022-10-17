Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE - Dena L. Good, age 59, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. She was born in Janesville on December 8, 1962; the daughter of Donald and Yvonne (Dineen) Terrell. Dena graduated from Parker High School and married Timothy Good on September 15, 1990 at the First United Methodist Church in Milton. She worked as a self-employed in-home day care worker for many years, as well as selling Tupperware in the Janesville community for many years. Dena will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother and dear friend.
Dena is survived by her husband, Tim Good; children: Matthew (Tracey) Gondreau, Danielle (Devin) Stokes, Alyse (Justin) Koebrel, Kenneth Good, Timothy (Abby) Good, Joshua (Taylor) Good and Jalayne (fiancé, Ryan Langer) Good; nine grandchildren; step-mother, Terry Terrell; and siblings, Jenny (Dave) Alwin, Chris (Cara) Terrell, Elisabeth (John) Douglas, and Michael Terrell. She is preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Neil McIntosh; grandmother, Marcelle Dineen; and sister, Renee Kaufman
A celebration of her life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Dena Good as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.