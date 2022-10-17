Dena L. Good

December 8, 1962 - August 25, 2022

Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE - Dena L. Good, age 59, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. She was born in Janesville on December 8, 1962; the daughter of Donald and Yvonne (Dineen) Terrell. Dena graduated from Parker High School and married Timothy Good on September 15, 1990 at the First United Methodist Church in Milton. She worked as a self-employed in-home day care worker for many years, as well as selling Tupperware in the Janesville community for many years. Dena will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother and dear friend.

