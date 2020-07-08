DeLorm Phillip Cleasby

March 26, 1955 - June 26, 2020
Necedah, WI -- Delorm Phillip "Pete" Cleasby, age 65, of Necedah, WI passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Dickinson County Hospital in Iron Mountain, MI. 'Pete' was born on March 26, 1955 in Janesville, WI to LaVern and Margaret (Peggy) (Wellnitz) Cleasby. He attended high school in Milton, WI prior to serving in the U.S. Navy from 1972-1975. He spent most of his adult life in California, returning to Wisconsin around 2000. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing hunting, and his dog, Rocket. He also enjoyed the company of his good friends.
He is survived by his parents, LaVern and Peggy; his daughter, Rebecca Joyce of Yucaipa, CA; sisters: Laurie Precourt of Janesville, WI, Pamela (Jon) Prange of Beaver Dam, WI, Kris (Scott) Thomas of Mauston, WI; brother, John (Jeremy) of Beloit, WI, and many aunts; uncles; nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: DeLorm and Helen (Hutchinson) Cleasby, and John and Margaret (Brown) Wellnitz. Burial will be private. Ride with the Angels Pete