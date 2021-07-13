October 26, 1936 - July 10, 2021
Janesville, WI - Deloris Ruth Write, age 84, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at home. She was born in Cook, Minnesota on October 26, 1936; the daughter of Clement and Lillian (Lewis) Eddy. Deloris married Lloyd L. Write in Eau Claire, Wisconsin at the Church of the Nazarene on February 4, 1956; and they were blessed with five children: Keith Rhonda, Lisa, Kent and Renee. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage together, before Lloyd's passing on April 6, 2009. The Write family have been faithful members of the Randolph Park Church of the Nazarene for many years. Deloris worked as a Telephone Operator starting with Wisconsin Bell in 1954 and finally with Ameritech, retiring in 1989. Deloris always looked forward to the Brewer and Packer seasons, she also liked to do stamping, gardening, canning and helping at her church. Deloris was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend, and she will be dearly missed.
Deloris is survived by her children: Keith (Maureen) Write, Rhonda Reeths, Lisa (Jeff) O'Dell, Kent (Kim) Write and Renee (Daniel) Burke; grandchildren: Matthew Write, Jared (Kristen) Write, Erika (Mitchell) Hattiex, Larissa (Timothy) Cahill, Joshua (Stephanie) Write, Aaron Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Kali (Ryan) Krickbaum, Chanell Weatherford, and Danee Burke; great grandchildren: Gavin, Nicholas, Quinn, Alexandra, Myles, Asher, Kayden, Dayton, Delia, Reilly, Cameron and Everhett; siblings: Lyle (Ardy) Eddy, Shirley Meier and Judy (Jim) Luedtke; and many nieces, nephews, sister-in-law's Agnes Eddy, Diane Eddy and extended family. Friends Craig Anderson and Jill Arnold. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd L. Write; and siblings: Kenneth Eddy, Theodore Eddy, Donald Eddy, Laura Lawrenz, Vera Manor, Charles Eddy (in infancy) and Willard Eddy.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the RANDOLPH PARK CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE; with Pastor Steven M. Larabee officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 15th at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; and will continue on Friday at Church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Committal will immediately follow the service to MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (pulmonaryfibrosis.org), the American Cancer Society (cancer.org), or to the Randolph Park Church of the Nazarene. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com