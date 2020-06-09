Deloris Nicholson

November 29, 1928 - June 5, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Deloris Ann Nicholson, devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend passed away surrounded by loved ones at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Janesville, WI. Deloris was born on November 29, 1928 in Burr Oak, WI. She was the 4th of eight children, baptized and confirmed at Burr Oak Lutheran Church. Deloris married R.G. Nicholson in December of 1945. She worked at Oak Forest Nursing Home and Hillview Nursing Home and Sanitorium. She was proud to have received letters of appreciation from patient's families years after they were in her care. Deloris enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, solving crossword puzzles, quilting, watching the Game Show Network, shopping at rummage sales, playing cards, camping, and watching her family members perform in various shows and holiday programs.
She is preceded in death by her husband R.G. Nicholson; children Timothy Nicholson and Colleen (Van Allen) Nicholson; parents, Katherine (Bottjer) Schleifer and Raymond E. Schleifer; siblings: Ellsworth Schleifer, Raymond Schleifer, Lyle Schleifer, Sharon Waldenberger, and Margaret Mae Harnisch.
Deloris' surviving loved ones mourn in her loss but rejoice in her healing. They include sons, Terry (Kay) Nicholson and Randy (Tania) Nicholson; siblings, Violet Sterling, and Bobby (Joeanne) Schleifer; grandchildren: Theresa (Jeff) Jarka, Tammy (Todd) Bever, Christine (Frank) Sullivan, Kimberly (Mitch) Stockli, and Brandon (Katrina) Mather; great-grandchildren: Ben and Jonah Jarka, Jack and Logan Mather, Makenzie, Dylan, Alyson, and Cassidy Sullivan; and a long list of other beloved family members.
There will be a graveside service on August 14, at 1:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse, WI, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband R.G. Nicholson. Please do not send flowers at this time. Direct any memorial correspondence or gifts to Tammy Bever at 14530 Leo Lane, South Beloit, IL 61080.
Deloris' family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Our House Senior Living and Mercyhealth Hospice Wisconsin for their loving support.