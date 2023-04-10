DeLoris Mae (Lezotte) "Dee" Leeder

December 18, 1927 - April 4, 2023

Evansville, WI - DeLoris (Dee) Lezottle Leeder was born in Fort Atkinson on December 18,1927. She lived there until she was a junior in high school. Her family moved to Janesville where she graduated from Janesville High School in 1945. She Married Vernon Hatlevig and they moved to Evansville where they raised their children. Dee lived a full and complete life. She had three children: Sandra (Robert) Schuh, David (Terrie) Hatlevig, and Annette (Stephen) May.

