DeLoris Mae (Lezotte) "Dee" Leeder

Evansville, WI - DeLoris (Dee) Lezottle Leeder was born in Fort Atkinson on December 18,1927. She lived there until she was a junior in high school. Her family moved to Janesville where she graduated from Janesville High School in 1945. She Married Vernon Hatlevig and they moved to Evansville where they raised their children. Dee lived a full and complete life. She had three children: Sandra (Robert) Schuh, David (Terrie) Hatlevig, and Annette (Stephen) May.
Seven grandchildren blessed her life: Dena (Seth Kirkpatrick) Thiele, Matthew (Konya) Schuh, Mark (Kari) Schuh, Scott (Denise) Hatlevig, Macy (Justin) Svendsen, Wade Hunt and Joseph (Alicia) Hunt.
In addition, eighteen great grandchildren gave her great delight. She claimed, "bragging rights" and took great pleasure in each encounter with them. She never tired of sharing stories and pictures of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was "Grandma Leeder" or "Grandma Dee" even to her grandchildren's friends. She was everybody's grandma.
Her marriage to Frank Leeder brought additional children into her life. Sharon (Al) Vadja, Diane (Terry) Allen and Steve (Mary) Leeder. Their children; Mike (Molly) Leeder, Kristie (John) Bjoin and Mark (Alexa)Spanton.
Dee worked at Devlin Agency the Grange Store, in the furniture department and finally at Baker Manufacturing as receptionist for over 25 years. She was the efficient and pleasant voice on the phone and the smiling, friendly face that greeted everyone who walked through the doors. She had many friends there. Until recently she took part in "Baker Breakfast", card clubs, birthday lunches and other special gatherings.
Dee was a long-time member of St. Johns Lutheran Church. She was a member of the Tourist Club and Literacy Club. She enjoyed Dorcas Society, Bible Study and church quilting group. Her famous egg salad sandwiches were a much-anticipated treat at snack time.
Dee's final two years were lived at the Kelly House, where she was cared for by kind and loving staff. Her Kelly House family included a special addition when her only sibling, brother, Donald Lezotte moved in. They spent the past fifteen months enjoying each other's company, often commenting, "We look out for each other". We cannot begin to express the gratitude we have for the loving care provided by the Kelly House staff!
Dee is survived by her two daughters, seven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, her brother Don and his family. A special cousin Audrey Plout, many nieces and nephews and her special friend Dorothy Helgesen (The 2 D's!).
She is preceded in death by her parents, Irving and Harriet (Behm) Lezotte, her son David Hatlevig and an infant brother, David (twin of Donald) Lezotte.
Funeral Services will be Thursday April 13, 2023, at 10:30 A.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 312 S. Third Street, Evansville with Pastor Matt Poock officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday April 12, 2023, from 4:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, 130 S. 5th Street, Evansville. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Dee was well loved and loved well.
