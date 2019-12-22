Delores Whitmyer

March 8, 1936 - November 7, 2019

Phoenix, AZ -- Delores (Clark) Whitmyer, of Phoenix, AZ, age 83, died peacefully surrounded by her family on November 7, 2019 at Desert Garden Assisted Living. Delores was born March 8, 1936 in Janesville, WI, daughter of Loren R. Clark and Myrtle V. (Fisher) Clark. Dee graduated 1954 from Janesville High School. She married her high school sweetheart, John Whitmyer, on September 11, 1954 in Janesville, and later moved to Monona, WI in 1965. Dee retired from WPS Insurance, and moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1996.

Dee is survived by daughters, Vicky (Phil) Elleray, Gayle (Gary) Usinger, Cindy (Jon) Powell; and a son, Jon (Kim) Whitmyer all of Phoenix, AZ; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother, Loren (Martha) Clark, of Naples, FL; and sister, Judy (Dennis) Schoeberle, of Janesville. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Whitmyer, in 1992; and her brother, William (Bill) Clark in 2017.

A Celebration of Life was held in Phoenix, AZ November 16, 2019. Also, a family celebration will be held on January 4, 2020 in Janesville. The family wish to thank the Whitcomb -Lynch Funeral Home, for the care and concern they provided.