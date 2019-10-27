August 6, 1930 - October 23, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Delores Ruth Wagner, 89, Elkhorn, WI received her Crown of Glory on October 23, 2019. Delores was born on August 6, 1930 in Milwaukee, WI to Wilhelm and Emilie (Drefs) Roesler. She graduated from Juneau High School in Milwaukee. She married Rev. Wernor Wagner on September 15, 1951. He preceded her in death on January 22, 2018. Delores supported her husband's ministry wherever he served.

She is survived by her four children: Timothy (Janice Yen) Wagner, Lake Elsinore, CA; Collette (David) Hintz, Elkhorn, WI; Phillip (Cindy Weinhart) Wagner, Frisco, TX; Amy (Daniel) Helwig, Oconomowoc, WI. She is also survived by six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one step great-grandchild; sister, Florence Heinicke; brother, Robert (Pat) Roesler; sisters-in-law, Ruth Roesler and Muriel Roesler; and many nieces; nephews; relatives; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; six brothers; and a sister.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church 910 E. High St. Milton, WI 53563. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Milwaukee, WI. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church.