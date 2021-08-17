Delores (Port) Platteter

Janesville, WI - Delores Platteter, 88, of Janesville died peacefully at home on August 14, 2021 due to Parkinson's disease.
Delores was born on November 3, 1932, in Richland Center, Wisconsin, the second of four children to Raymond Port and Olga Jasper Port. Delores graduated from Richland Center High School in 1950 and from Wisconsin State College - Milwaukee, the present-day UW-Milwaukee, in 1954 with a degree in Education. In 1955 Delores married Glenn Platteter in Richland Center, Wisconsin after which they made their home in Madison. In 1964 Delores and her family moved to Janesville after which she began her career with the Janesville School System.
Delores was a teacher. Upon completing her student teaching in the Milwaukee Public Schools, Delores taught at an elementary school in Randolph, Wisconsin after which she taught first grade in Madison, Wisconsin and Kindergarten and first grade at Adams and Harrison Schools in Janesville, retiring in 1995. Delores was one of the original group of teachers opening Harrison School. She loved teaching and remembered all of her students even after many years.
Delores was an accomplished pianist, flautist, genealogist, and Bridge player. She was a voracious reader, especially of historical novels and mysteries. Nothing made her laugh like Benny Hill on the TV. Like her mother, Delores was a master at crossword puzzles. She enjoyed traveling, especially with her sister, Nancy. She never tired of telling tales of their adventures to Germany, especially right after the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Delores leaves behind two sons, James of Milwaukee and Daniel (Sally) of Chicago; her sister, Nancy Falter of Raleigh, North Carolina; her brother, Donald (Doc) Port of Richland Center; and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Patricia Port; her daughter, Elizabeth (Rick) Miller; and her husband of 64 years, Glenn Platteter.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Delores Platteter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
