July 15, 1933 - September 29, 2018
Wappingers Falls, NY/formerly Janesville, WI -- Delores M. Hoff, 85, died on September 29, 2018 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Born in Janesville, WI on July 15, 1933, she was the daughter of George and Stella (Yale) Bancroft. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1951. Delores trained to become a Registered Nurse at the Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, IL, and worked at several hospitals including Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI. On January 5, 1957 at the Cargill Methodist Church, Janesville, WI, Delores married the love of her life, Mylen "Bud" Hoff who predeceased her on June 2, 2014.
She is survived by her children, Carole Hoff Repose of Hopewell Junction, NY, Kathy Hoff (Raymond) Knauss of Wappingers Falls, Ronald O. (Melissa) Hoff of Apex, NC, and Brian D. (Sandy) Hoff of Poughkeepsie, NY; her grandchildren: Adam and Connor Repose, Alex and Mitch Knauss, Erica Hoff, and Jennifer and Kevin Hoff; her sister, Barbara (Robert) Barthel of Janesville; her faithful companion and dog, Louie; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings and siblings in laws: Betty ("Dean") Cullen, Leone (Texton) Miller and Walter (Margaret) Bancroft.
The Funeral Service was held on Saturday at the Fishkill United Methodist Church, Fishkill, NY, followed by interment in Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Fishkill United Methodist Church, 38 Broad Street, Fishkill, NY 12524. Please visit Delores' Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
