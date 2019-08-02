Delores Jean Myhre

June 18, 1930 - July 27, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Dolores Jean (Arbogast) Myhre, formerly from Tryon, NC, passed away July 27, 2019 at Willowick Assisted Living, in Janesville, WI. Dolores was born June 18th, 1930, in Rockford IL to Horace and Gertrude Arbogast. Dolores graduated from Rockford West High School in 1948. She attended 1 year of college at Beloit College. Dolores married Digby Myhre in 1950. They had four children: Sarah, Christopher, Matthew, and Lissa. Dolores enjoyed many things in life: her children, sewing, bridge, First Presbyterian Church, and community events. She started her occupational career at Rockford Morning Star and Register Republic as a classified sales assistant, moving on to sell insurance for Allstate, and eventually became a trainer for new agents. At that time she also attended Lake Forest College. Dolores also managed the Loves Park Savings and Loan for many years. Dolores left Rockford to live in Del Dios, CA, in San Diego County, where she fell in love with the Mexican culture and artwork, remodeling her homes to feel the cultural esthetics of Mexico. Eventually, Dolores moved to Tryon, NC to retire in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Parkway. In her retirement, she worked as a real estate agent, Polk County Commissioner, joined Tryon Rotary Club, and was an active member in the United Church of Christ (UCC) congregation.

Dolores is survived by daughter, Lissa Myhre of Wisconsin, and Matthew Myhre of Tryon, NC. Dolores leaves behind grandchildren: Trevor (Sarah De La Flor) Nelson; Collin (Casey Sullivan) Rogers; Katie (Timothy Daeger) Myhre-Daeger, and Micheal (Angela Bianchi) Myhre. She is survived by four great-grandchildren: Ruby Daeger, Eliza Daeger, Parker Edington, and Duke Edington. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; uncles; aunts; and grandparents. As an only child, Dolores loved people, music, art, color, bridge, and challenges.

Celebration of Life Visitation on Friday, August 9, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m, at Advantage Funeral Home, 7000 West State St., Rockford. Burial following in Willwood Burial Park. Per Dolores's wishes cremation rites were accorded. To share a condolence or memory, visit www.advantagefunerals.com

A big thank you to Mercyhealth Hospice and the loving staff of Willowick Assisted Living of Janesville, WI.