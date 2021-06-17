March 20, 1944 - June 11, 2021
Janesville, WI - Delores Hefty, age 77, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on March 20, 1944, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Floyd Sr. and Arvella (Gabler) May. She graduated from Verona High School. Delores married Gary Hefty in Middleton on August 2, 1963, they shared almost 58 years together.
Delores is survived by her husband, Gary; 2 sons, Larry A. Hefty and Derek (Cindy) Hefty; 5 grandchildren: Jessica Hefty, Brian Hefty, Timothy Hefty Jr, Jamie Hefty-Stoltz, and Brett Hefty; 2 great grandchildren, Zion Hefty and Ganon Stoltz; brother, Arnold May; 6 sisters: Yvonne Nelson, Marilyn May, Donna Schleig, Sandra Marciniec, Sharon Boylan, and Janice Radloff; many nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Timothy J. Hefty; and siblings: Floyd May Jr, Reinota Anderson, Linda J. Schulz, Phyllis Radloff, and Shirley Powers.
