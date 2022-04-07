Darien, WI - Delores H. Brovold, age 93, of Darien passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022 at home. She was born in Racine on March 14, 1929 to Leonard and Lila (Schemel) Behrens. Delores was united in marriage to Elwood Brovold on November 18, 1950 at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Delavan. She was a farm wife and partner for 61 years. Elwood passed away on November 29, 2011. Delores enjoyed painting, sewing, cooking, baking, gardening, playing Scrabble, and doing mission work with the St. Andrews church ladies. Delores loved sharing her skills with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Delores is survived by her children, James (Julie) Brovold, of Darien, John (Rhonda) Brovold, of Darien, Nancy Brovold, of AZ, Dan (Carolin) Brovold, of Darien, and Mary Cobb, of Darien; grandchildren, Aaron Brovold, Lynsea (Nick) Monien, Kati (Nate) Hansen, Evan (Kyrie) Brovold, Michelle (Josh) Boucher, Alyssa Cobb, and Sara Cobb; great grandchildren, Lincoln, Hanna, and Halle Monien, Ihleea and Wylan Brovold, Aria and Ayva Woods, Grayson and Aylin Boucher, and Brooke, Taylor, Haylie, and Morgan Hansen; siblings, Mary Poeppel, John (Virigina) Behrens, Lois O'Neill, and William (Beverly) Behrens; brothers-in-law, Frank Bunnell and Delbert Edens; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Delores is preceded in death by her husband, Elwood; a son, Lee; her parents; and three grandchildren, Adam, Andrew, and Jenna Brovold; son-in-law, Marlin Cobb; brother, James Behrens; and sisters, Mildred Behrens, Kay Edens, Margaret Bunnell, Norma Nacke, Florence Green, and Dorothy Behrens.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan with Rev. Robert P. Rickman officiating. Burial will take place at St. Andrews Cemetery in Delavan. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Aurora at home Hospice in Burlington. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
