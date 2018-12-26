December 22, 1937 - December 24, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Delores E. Klitzke, age 81, of Janesville, passed away at her home on Monday, December 24, 2018. Delores was born on December 22, 1937, in Reedsburg, WI, the daughter of Vinton and Viola (Wagner) Craker. She grew up in Reedsburg where she attended schools and graduated from Reedsburg, High School. Delores married Rupert F. Klitzke on September 1, 1962, at St. John Lutheran Church in Reedsburg. A Janesville resident for many years, she was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Delores was a loving and concerned mother. She took care of her home and family, as well as her extended family of sons-in-law, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.
Delores is survived by her husband, Rupert Klitzke; four daughters: Dana (Darrin) Riley of Janesville, Kristine Klitzke of Janesville, Rachel (Rob) Resch of Middleton, WI, Rebecca (Tom) Richardson of Roscoe, IL; one son, Dale (Lynn) Klitzke of Monroe, WI; five grandchildren: Elizabeth, Evony, Sage, Mike and Dominic. She is further survived by one sister, Evaline; and one brother, Marlan; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 12 Noon, Friday, December 28, 2018, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 210 South Ringold Street, Janesville. Rev. Daniel Decker will officiate. Visitation will be at the Church on Friday from 11 a.m. until Noon. Burial will be at a later date in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Reedsburg, WI. The Klitzke family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
