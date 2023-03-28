August 4, 1935 - March 25, 2023
Janesville, WI - Delores "Dee" Griep, 87, of Janesville, WI, died peacefully on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Ellen's Home Assisted Living Facility in Port Washington, WI.
She was born on August 4, 1935 in Beloit, WI; the thirteenth child of Herman and Mattie (Osmond) Siebel. Dee attended Beloit High School. She held a variety of jobs, speaking fondly of her time working in labor and delivery at Mercy Hospital and as a custodian for the Janesville School District.
Dee married Robert "Bob" Griep on March 12, 1960 in Janesville and they were members of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Together they raised six children and made many wonderful memories over their 51 years of marriage. Dee was well-known for her charitable heart and fun-loving sense of humor. She loved to be around people and made friends everywhere she went. She was happiest helping others and spending time with loved ones.
Dee will be dearly missed by her children; Susan (Jare Kohn) Muszynsky of Roscoe, IL, Joe (Kim) Griep of Fort Wayne, IN, Tammy (Lonnie Cummins) Garwell of Janesville, Jennifer (Rob) Thompson of Fredonia, Jacqueline (Ward) Scott of New Brunswick, Canada, and Melissa (Keith) Barnes of Baileys Harbor; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Dee is also survived by her sister, Janice Olson, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert, parents, and siblings: Dawn, Ernest, Edward, Raymond, Irene Matthes, Herman, Clarence, Charles, Genevieve Johnson, William, Helen Thom, and Joan Patton.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1800 E. Racine St., Janesville, WI with Pastor Bruce Wietzke officiating. Inurnment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park at a later date. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
