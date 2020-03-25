Delores "Dee" Boviall

August 1, 1928 - March 21, 2020
Delavan, formerly of Walworth, WI -- Delores "Dee" Marie Boviall, 91, passed away peacefully at the home of her granddaughter, Michelle Maynard, from a battle with Alzheimer's. Delores was born August 1, 1928 in Linn Township, WI, to Dewey S. and Nellie M. (Huston) Baker. She married Donald R. Boviall on March 16, 1946 in Walworth. Dee had a great passion for giving kids treats from a cookie drawer, and entertaining them. She worked at RIC Finance for 40 years until her retirement.
Delores is survived by her daughter, Donna (Rich) Grace; grandkids, Michelle (Dion) Maynard and Rachelle (Kelly) Heger; great-grandkids: Daltyn Maynard, Brianna (Ryan) Hoven; Rabecka (Tylor) French, BethAnne (Reid) Grace-Heger; great-great-grandkids: Harlyn, Cooper, Jenasis, Harper, and Paizly; son-in-law, Larry Gaudette; as well as some very dear family friends: Bob and Shar Schultz and Mark Greidanus. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; daughter, Wendy; great grandchildren, Donoven and Johnpaul; as well as six brothers and sisters.
A private family burial will take place at Walworth Cemetery. Due to the current restriction on public gatherings a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171