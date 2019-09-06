February 3, 1932 - September 3, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Delores Ann Morris, age 87, of Janesville, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Oak Park Place in Janesville. She was born on February 3, 1932 in Neenah, WI, the daughter of Francis and Mary (Pottner) Lenz. Delores lost her mother at the tender age of 10, giving her the adult responsibility of helping her father with the house, farm and raising her younger brother, James. Delores lost her father suddenly when she was only 16 years old. Delores graduated from Janesville High School, and worked as a waitress, where she met her beloved husband, Roy. They were married at Cargill United Methodist Church on July 25, 1953. Delores and Roy were happily married for 49 years until he passed away on March 29, 2003. Through the years, Delores worked at the lumber yard in Footville shortly after her marriage, for Panoramic Corporation for 25 years, and Farm & Fleet for 19 years prior to retiring at the "young age" of 85 years old. Delores was a long-time member of Cargill United Methodist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Roy (Mary) Morris, Wade (Tara) Morris; grandchildren: Jennifer (Justin) Pfeiffer, Ryan (Amanda) Morris, Richard (Allyson Perry) Morris, Christopher Morris, Caleb Morris, Jacob Morris, Christine Adams, Vickie Davis; great-grandchildren: Kayleigh Davis, Robby (Jade) Davis, Joshua Adams, Eva, Roland and Justin Jr. Pfeiffer; great-great-grandchild, Killian Schultze; and her long-time friends, Jeanne and Stephen Schlafer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Morris; mother, Mary Pottner Lenz; father, Francis Lenz; sisters, Marie and Lucille, who died at the age of 1 month; brothers: Charles, Frankie and James.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Avenue, Janesville. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Monday at the Church, with Rev. Susan Lockman officiating. Entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. The Morris family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. (608-741-1713)

