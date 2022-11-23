Delores A. "Dee" Patt

August 28, 1942 - November 18, 2022

Janesville, WI - Delores 'Dee' A. Patt, 80, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 18, 2022 at MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center. She was born August 28, 1942 in Edgerton, WI to the late Elmer L. and Francis V. (Leitner). She was a 1960 graduate of Edgerton High School. On May 23, 1964, Dee married Richard 'Dick' L. Patt at First Lutheran Church, Janesville and they spent the next 38 years together before Dick's passing in 2003.

