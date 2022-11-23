Delores A. "Dee" Patt

Janesville, WI - Delores 'Dee' A. Patt, 80, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 18, 2022 at MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center. She was born August 28, 1942 in Edgerton, WI to the late Elmer L. and Francis V. (Leitner). She was a 1960 graduate of Edgerton High School. On May 23, 1964, Dee married Richard 'Dick' L. Patt at First Lutheran Church, Janesville and they spent the next 38 years together before Dick's passing in 2003.
Dee worked at Parker Pen Co but retired from SSI. She loved to golf, camp, play softball in which she enjoyed pitching and bowling- which led to her induction into the Janesville Bowling Hall of Fame. Dee also enjoyed traveling internationally and around the U.S., the Green Bay Packers, and her time with her bowling and walking groups. Her greatest love though was making sure to be present at any and all events involving her children and her grandchildren.
Dee is survived by her three children: Denise (Al) Meehan - Janesville, WI, Dale (Lisa) Patt - Naples, FL, and Darcy (Kenny) Phiffer - Janesville, WI; her eight grandchildren: Brodie (Megan) Meehan, Kylee Meehan, Keirstein (Dane) Peacock, Dalton (Ciara) Patt, Taylor Patt, Zyon Phiffer, Noah and Zach Moreno; six great grandchildren: Jordan, Elijah, Isabella, Paislee, Beau and Levi; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Francis; husband Richard; sisters Shirley (Doug) Krueger and Wilma Simonson; and her beloved dog Mimi.
A Celebration of Life for Dee will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville, WI. Dee will be laid to rest at Milton Lawns Memorial Park privately. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com for online condolences to the family.
We wish to acknowledge with immense gratitude Dee's grandson Taylor who by his care enabled her to stay in her home for the last couple of years and also to Dee's longtime neighbor Betty Long for being there as well.
