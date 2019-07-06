November 2, 1935 - July 3, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Delores A. Crook, age 83, of Janesville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 3, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, at the Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. Delores was born to the late Martin and Anna Abraham. Delores married Virgil W. Crook in August of 1957, where they displayed a shining example of unconditional love for many years to all who witnessed it. Delores graduated from Janesville High School and Madison Business College. While in school and college, she worked as a Nurse's Aide at Mercy Hospital, a receptionist in a doctor's office, and in retail. After graduating from college, Delores was employed in the office of Hough Shade Corp. until her daughters were born. After staying home to raise her daughters, Delores went to work for the School District of Janesville. She worked at Wilson Elementary School for 7 years, before transferring to Craig High School, where she was the Guidance Secretary for 22 years. Delores was very involved in many activities. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, a Sunday School teacher, 4-H Leader, and, after retirement, belonged to the Red Hat Extravaganza and Mercy Hospital Auxiliary. With her husband, Virgil, they installed Lifeline units and delivered Meals on Wheels. Together, they enjoyed country dancing, square dancing, golf, and playing cards with their many friends. She loved working in her gardens with her husband, and going on bus trips, having traveled to all 50 states and many European countries, as well as Korea and China. Delores loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her great-granddaughters, who they were blessed to babysit. The love and guidance she was able to give them will forever be remembered and treasured.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Virgil; her daughters, Becky (Tim) Knipp, and Judy Crook, both of Janesville; her granddaughter, Amy (Steven) Tucker, of Janesville; her grandson, Calvin Gutheridge, of Portland, OR; her great-grandchildren: Autumn, Aubrey, and Hunter Tucker, all of Janesville; and by several other brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; and many close friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille Borchert Millar.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, with Pastor Tom Zillman officiating. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials in her name may be made to Agrace Hospice, 2901 N. Wright Rd., Janesville, WI 53546, www.agrace.org, or to the M.D. Anderson Cancer research Center, at gifts.mdanderson.org

Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville (608)752-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com

Delores's family would like to thank the staff of Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, who acted like angels in their loving care of Delores during her final days on this Earth.

Delores wanted to thank Pastor Tom Zillman, and his wife, Sherri, for all their kindness and time. She would also like to thank Marsha and Buke McCullick, for being such special friends to her and Virgil.