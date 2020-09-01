March 29, 1934 - August 29, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Della Mae Lobrano, 86, passed away Saturday morning August 29, 2020. She was born
March 29, 1934 in Necedah, WI to the late Lewis and Elizabeth (Seflow) Rochester. On June 20, 1953, Della married her love, Dick Lobrano in Madison, WI at the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Dick preceded her in death on December 7, 2017. Della worked for a short time at Parker Pen and Prent but for most of her life she was a stay at home mom for her children. She enjoyed puzzles, card games, sewing, quilting, genealogy, but most of all she adored her time with her family.
Della is survived by her children, Pamla (Wally) Wolter and Russ Lobrano; daughter-in-law Betsy Lobrano; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Joyce Rochester, Lucille Lobrano, Elvira Roig, and Anna Lobrano; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Dick; parents, Lewis and Elizabeth Rochester; son Phillip Lobrano; daughter-in-law Annie Lobrano; siblings: Larry Rochester, Carl Rochester and Eleanor (Bob) Hebein; six brothers-in-law; and a sister-in-law.
Funeral Service for Della will be at 1:00PM on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Janesville with Pastor Daniel Decker presiding. Visitation will be on Thursday from Noon to 1:00PM at church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery where Della will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Dick. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
Della's family wishes to sincerely give thanks to SSM Health at Home Hospice- you all were Godsends for us. Also, to Angel Lobrano for being able to come and help when needed.