December 14, 1931 - May 13, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - Delbert L. Fassbender, age 89 of Janesville, died on May 13, 2021, at SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital. He was born on December 14, 1931 in Patch Grove, Grant County, Wis., the son of James and Neva (Rockwell) Fassbender. He grew up in Grant County where he graduated from high school. Delbert married Lenice Purkapile on June 16, 1952 at the Fennimore United Methodist Church.
After moving to Janesville, Delbert went to work for General Motors where he was employed for 30 years. While at General Motors he served as a union committeeman for U.A.W. Local # 95. Delbert was a long-time member of Janesville Loyal Order of Moose Lodge # 197, where he held many offices including Governor. He served on the Board of Directors of Blackhawk Community Credit Union. He was a member of the Janesville Conservation Club and enjoyed trapshooting, hunting and fishing. Delbert was a member of U.A.W. Local # 95 retirees and Cargill United Methodist Church.
Survivors include one son, Jerry (Deb) Fassbender of Elkhorn, Wis.; four grandchildren, Jami Fassbender, Jennifer (Martin) Block, Kory (Kizzi) Fassbender, and Kelly (Edmund) Gozoglu; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler Wenzel, Hunter Gooslin, Braeden Wenzel, Zoey Block, Jaxon Block, Julian Gozoglu and Callan Gozoglu; and one brother, John (Sharon) Fassbender.
Delbert was preceded in death by his wife, Lenice on January 11, 2015. He was also predeceased by his parents; one son, William Fassbender; three brothers, Charles Fassbender, Richard Fassbender, and Jay Fassbender; and two sisters, Janet Quale and Janice Fassbender.
Services will be at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Rev. Steve Scott will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, May 21st from 2 p.m. until the time of services. Private entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum.
