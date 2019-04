August 30, 1954 - April 17, 2019

Formerly Wisconsin -- Delaine went home to Jesus on April 17, 2019. She was born in Wisconsin, daughter of Dennis Miller and Janet Miller (deceased).

She is survived by her step-mother, Phyllis Miller; and sister, Laura (Jim) Brown; two stepbrothers, Cliff Schultz and Randy Schultz; also nieces: Vanessa Dykeman, Lyndsey Brown, Tanya Ruud; and nephew, Jeremy Anderson.