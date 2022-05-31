Debra May Schmidt

Milton, WI - On May 23, 2022, Debra May (Homan) Schmidt, 66, passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with Systemic Scleroderma.
Deb was born to Francis "Bud" and Margaret "Elaine" Homan on May 6, 1956 in San Diego, California. She grew up in Janesville and Milton where she attended St. William's Catholic School and Milton High School. Deb worked at General Motors in Janesville for 11 eleven years. After leaving General Motors, Deb moved into the insurance industry where she was successful at American Family and opened her own agency with Allstate Insurance in 2005.
She married Michael Schmidt on December 18, 1987 in Rockford, IL.. They are a combined family and have three children. Amanda Jushka of Milton WI; Andrew Schmidt of Milton, WI; and Ali (Ted) Lindemulder of Janesville,
WI. She was the loving grandmother to seven wonderful grandchildren, Lauren, Logan, and Lucas (Amanda), Amelia (Andrew), Eli, Adelynn, and Liliana (Ali). Deb was a daughter, sister to three sisters and one brother, a friend, and advocate for countless people who will never know the full extent of her impact.
Deb led an active life. Her hobbies included; hiking, water skiing, cross country skiing, beating her friend Spike at Scrabble, and tennis. She was influential in youth soccer in Milton where she served as the President for Milton Youth Soccer for time. She was an active member of St Mary Church in Milton where she served on many committees, was the Church Council President, Bazaar Coordinator, and a member of the Belles of St. Mary's. Deb was also involved in the Tuesday Morning Janesville Optimist Club among countless other community organizations. In recent years, Deb spent many hours watching her grandchildren participate in their various activities.
Deb is survived by Micheal, her husband of 34 years, her three children, seven grandchildren, three sisters and one brother and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Brian Homan.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 5-7PM at Albrecht Funeral Home in Milton, WI, and on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 10-11AM. A funeral mass will follow at 11AM at St. Mary Church in Milton, WI. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
To plant a tree in memory of Debra Schmidt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.