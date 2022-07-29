Milton, WI - Debra M. Hantke, age 63, of Milton, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 23, 2022 with her family at her side. She was born in Janesville on January 25, 1959; the daughter of Edward Sr. and Betty (Graves) Butler. Debra married David Hantke on October 11, 1982 in Janesville. Together they owned and operated Debs Squeeze Inn in Milton for the past 28 years. Deb's passion was cooking, and lived for her restaurant and her customers. She touched the lives of many people, and her legacy will forever live on.
Deb is survived by the love of her life, loving husband, David Hantke; her daughters: Crystal (Craig) Green, Melissa McCabe and Carol (Chad) Tadder; grandchildren: Summerann (Luis) Lopez, Dalton Zipse, Erric Zipse, Michael McCabe, Onnah Tadder, Camryn Wegner, Khloe Wegner and Kyron Tadder; great-grandchildren: Zoey, Braiden, Lucas, Alayna, Anaya and Gracy; siblings, Edward Butler Jr. and Penny (Tom) Gilbertson; very special mother-in-law, Donna (Russel) Sanding, and many extended family members, customers, and good friends. Deb will also be greatly missed by her 3 loving fur-babies: Baxter, Archie and Spencer who all laid by her side until her very last day. She is preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Patti Butler and Bobbi Fraunfelder; along with father-in-law, Frank Hantke; and her very dearest friend, Sharon Benash.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022 in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at Schneider Funeral Home. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Deb's family would like to thank the staff members of Mercy Hospice and the nursing staff at Mercy Hospital for all of the kindness and care they have shown through this most difficult time.
