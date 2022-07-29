Debra M. Hantke

January 25, 1959 - July 23, 2022

Milton, WI - Debra M. Hantke, age 63, of Milton, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 23, 2022 with her family at her side. She was born in Janesville on January 25, 1959; the daughter of Edward Sr. and Betty (Graves) Butler. Debra married David Hantke on October 11, 1982 in Janesville. Together they owned and operated Debs Squeeze Inn in Milton for the past 28 years. Deb's passion was cooking, and lived for her restaurant and her customers. She touched the lives of many people, and her legacy will forever live on.